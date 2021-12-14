This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

11:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, The First Lady, The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman attend the memorial service of Senator Robert J. Dole; THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks | Washington National Cathedral

1:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers closing remarks at the virtual Summit for Democracy | South Court Auditorium

5:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware | South Lawn

6:40 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive in Wilmington, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

3:00 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in Jeffry Lane Flake to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Turkey | The Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

4:15 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will welcome a group of elementary school students to the Vice President's Residence at the Naval Observatory.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, December 9, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Summit for Democracy

Remarks by President Biden at The Summit for Democracy Opening Session

Fact Sheet: Announcing the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal

Fact Sheet: Export Controls and Human Rights Initiative Launched at the Summit for Democracy | December 10, 2021

Russia/Ukraine

Readout of President Biden's Call with the Leaders of The Bucharest Nine Eastern Flank NATO Allies

Readout of President Biden's Call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on President Biden's Calls with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and European Leaders

Other Developments

Remarks by President Biden in Meeting with Members of the White House COVID-?19 Response Team on the Omicron Variant

Remarks by President Biden at a Congressional Tribute Ceremony for Senator Robert J. Dole

Statement from President Joe Biden on Unemployment Insurance Claims

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, December 9, 2021

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala

Proclamation on Amending Proclamation 10320, Death of Robert J. Dole

Proclamation on Human Rights Day and Human Rights Week, 2021

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA, HHS, EPA, and HUD

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin 'Benny' Gantz

Article: Iran Top Priority for U.S., Israel

Readout of Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Mara Karlin Meeting with Sweden and Finland

Press Release: Department of Defense (DoD) Support to the Presidential Initiative for 21st Century Democracy

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing

Contracts for December 9, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, December 10

Summit for Democracy

December 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at the Virtual Summit for Democracy Leaders' Plenary Session

December 9: Statement | Elevating Anti-Corruption Leadership and Promoting Accountability for Corrupt Actors

Western Hemisphere

December 9: Statement | Nicaragua's Breaking of Diplomatic Relations with Taiwan

Middle East

December 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Gantz

Europe

December 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Huitfeldt

December 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt before their Meeting

December 9: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Finnish MFA Permanent State Secretary Anttonen

Other Developments

December 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Virtual Panel Discussion on Bolstering Democratic Resilience: Building Back Better Together from COVID-19

| Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Virtual Panel Discussion on Bolstering Democratic Resilience: Building Back Better Together from COVID-19 December 9: Statement | A Call to Prevent Genocide

December 9: Statement | Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Releases Study Funded by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources that Sets Forth National Roadmap for India to Meet 500 GW of Non-Fossil Electricity Capacity Goal

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Announces Initiatives to Advance Democracy in Support of Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal

Press Release: Recognizing International Anti-Corruption Day

Readout : Administrator Power's Meeting with Nongovernmental Organization and Development Partners on COVID-19 Priorities

: Administrator Power's Meeting with Nongovernmental Organization and Development Partners on COVID-19 Priorities Press Release: United States Announces $1.5 Million in New Funding to Support Timor-Leste's COVID-19 Response

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Explanation of Vote on a UN General Assembly Resolution on the Militarization of Crimea

Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Participate in President Joseph Biden's Summit for Democracy (Dec. 9)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on the 2021 Seoul UN Peacekeeping Ministerial

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Security in the Context of Terrorism and Climate Change

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Summit for Democracy

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Regional Bank CEOs

Sanctions: Treasury Issues Sanctions on International Anti-Corruption Day

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Report from SEC Small Business Advocate Details Capital Raising During Past Year

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Deputy Assistant Attorney General Arun G. Rao Delivers Remarks at the Food & Drug Law Institute's (FDLI) 2021 Enforcement, Litigation and Compliance Conference

Press Release: Attorney General Garland Participates in Quintet Meeting of Attorneys General

Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $17.5 Million to Support Project Safe Neighborhoods

Press Release: Russian National Sentenced for Providing Crypting Service for Kelihos Botnet

Press Release: Federal Jury Convicts Former Reality Television Personality for Downloading and Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material

Press Release: Former Aerospace Outsourcing Executive Charged for Key Role in a Long-Running Antitrust Conspiracy

Press Release: Former DEA Special Agent Sentenced to Prison for Money Laundering and Fraud Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Press Release: DHS to Request Public Input on How the U.S. Government Can Prevent Family Separations at the U.S. Border

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest over 60 Individuals inside a Stash House (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Stop Human Smuggling Attempt near Hebbronville (Texas)

Press Release: USCIS Temporarily Waiving 60-Day Rule for Civil Surgeon Signatures

Press Release: USCIS Extends Transitional Parole for CNMI Long-Term Resident Status Applicants

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Releases New Strategic Plan

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Ambassador Tai Announced as Co-Chair of White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Secretary Raimondo's Remarks on Increasing American Competitiveness at the Economic Club of New York

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for December 16 Open Commission Meeting

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Chairwoman Announces Members, First Meeting of Precision Ag Task Force

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Launches Loan Guarantee Program to Create More Market Opportunities, Promote Competition and Strengthen America's Food Supply Chain

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE and Israeli Partners Invest $5.48 Million in Cooperative Clean Energy Projects

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds three Florida beekeeping farms violated H-2A requirements

Press Release: Georgia landscaper ordered to pay $175K in back wages, penalties after U.S. Department of Labor finds violations of H-2A worker program

Press Release: Federal court orders Long Island contractors to pay nearly $1M in back wages, damages following U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : FDA Expands Eligibility for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Dose to 16- and 17-Year-Olds

: FDA Expands Eligibility for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Dose to 16- and 17-Year-Olds Press Release: FDA Issues Improvement Plan Focused on Modernizing Foodborne Illness Outbreak Responses

