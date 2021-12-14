This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
11:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, The First Lady, The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman attend the memorial service of Senator Robert J. Dole; THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks | Washington National Cathedral
1:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers closing remarks at the virtual Summit for Democracy | South Court Auditorium
5:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware | South Lawn
6:40 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive in Wilmington, Delaware
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will attend the memorial service of Senator Robert J. Dole; The President will deliver remarks | Washington National Cathedral
3:00 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in Jeffry Lane Flake to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Turkey | The Vice President's Ceremonial Office.
4:15 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will welcome a group of elementary school students to the Vice President's Residence at the Naval Observatory.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, December 9, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
Summit for Democracy
- Remarks by President Biden at The Summit for Democracy Opening Session
- Fact Sheet: Announcing the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal
- Fact Sheet: Export Controls and Human Rights Initiative Launched at the Summit for Democracy | December 10, 2021
Russia/Ukraine
- Readout of President Biden's Call with the Leaders of The Bucharest Nine Eastern Flank NATO Allies
- Readout of President Biden's Call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine
- Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on President Biden's Calls with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and European Leaders
Other Developments
- Remarks by President Biden in Meeting with Members of the White House COVID-?19 Response Team on the Omicron Variant
- Remarks by President Biden at a Congressional Tribute Ceremony for Senator Robert J. Dole
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Unemployment Insurance Claims
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, December 9, 2021
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala
- Proclamation on Amending Proclamation 10320, Death of Robert J. Dole
- Proclamation on Human Rights Day and Human Rights Week, 2021
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA, HHS, EPA, and HUD
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin 'Benny' Gantz
- Article: Iran Top Priority for U.S., Israel
- Readout of Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Mara Karlin Meeting with Sweden and Finland
- Press Release: Department of Defense (DoD) Support to the Presidential Initiative for 21st Century Democracy
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing
- Contracts for December 9, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, December 10
Summit for Democracy
- December 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at the Virtual Summit for Democracy Leaders' Plenary Session
- December 9: Statement | Elevating Anti-Corruption Leadership and Promoting Accountability for Corrupt Actors
Western Hemisphere
- December 9: Statement | Nicaragua's Breaking of Diplomatic Relations with Taiwan
Middle East
- December 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Gantz
Europe
- December 9: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Huitfeldt
- December 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt before their Meeting
- December 9: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Finnish MFA Permanent State Secretary Anttonen
Other Developments
- December 9: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Virtual Panel Discussion on Bolstering Democratic Resilience: Building Back Better Together from COVID-19
- December 9: Statement | A Call to Prevent Genocide
- December 9: Statement | Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Releases Study Funded by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources that Sets Forth National Roadmap for India to Meet 500 GW of Non-Fossil Electricity Capacity Goal
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Announces Initiatives to Advance Democracy in Support of Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal
- Press Release: Recognizing International Anti-Corruption Day
- Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Nongovernmental Organization and Development Partners on COVID-19 Priorities
- Press Release: United States Announces $1.5 Million in New Funding to Support Timor-Leste's COVID-19 Response
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Explanation of Vote on a UN General Assembly Resolution on the Militarization of Crimea
- Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Participate in President Joseph Biden's Summit for Democracy (Dec. 9)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on the 2021 Seoul UN Peacekeeping Ministerial
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Security in the Context of Terrorism and Climate Change
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Summit for Democracy
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Regional Bank CEOs
- Sanctions: Treasury Issues Sanctions on International Anti-Corruption Day
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Report from SEC Small Business Advocate Details Capital Raising During Past Year
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Deputy Assistant Attorney General Arun G. Rao Delivers Remarks at the Food & Drug Law Institute's (FDLI) 2021 Enforcement, Litigation and Compliance Conference
- Press Release: Attorney General Garland Participates in Quintet Meeting of Attorneys General
- Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $17.5 Million to Support Project Safe Neighborhoods
- Press Release: Russian National Sentenced for Providing Crypting Service for Kelihos Botnet
- Press Release: Federal Jury Convicts Former Reality Television Personality for Downloading and Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material
- Press Release: Former Aerospace Outsourcing Executive Charged for Key Role in a Long-Running Antitrust Conspiracy
- Press Release: Former DEA Special Agent Sentenced to Prison for Money Laundering and Fraud Scheme
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Press Release: DHS to Request Public Input on How the U.S. Government Can Prevent Family Separations at the U.S. Border
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest over 60 Individuals inside a Stash House (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Stop Human Smuggling Attempt near Hebbronville (Texas)
- Press Release: USCIS Temporarily Waiving 60-Day Rule for Civil Surgeon Signatures
- Press Release: USCIS Extends Transitional Parole for CNMI Long-Term Resident Status Applicants
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Releases New Strategic Plan
- Link to other press releases
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Ambassador Tai Announced as Co-Chair of White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Secretary Raimondo's Remarks on Increasing American Competitiveness at the Economic Club of New York
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for December 16 Open Commission Meeting
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Chairwoman Announces Members, First Meeting of Precision Ag Task Force
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Launches Loan Guarantee Program to Create More Market Opportunities, Promote Competition and Strengthen America's Food Supply Chain
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE and Israeli Partners Invest $5.48 Million in Cooperative Clean Energy Projects
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds three Florida beekeeping farms violated H-2A requirements
- Press Release: Georgia landscaper ordered to pay $175K in back wages, penalties after U.S. Department of Labor finds violations of H-2A worker program
- Press Release: Federal court orders Long Island contractors to pay nearly $1M in back wages, damages following U.S. Department of Labor investigation
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Expands Eligibility for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Dose to 16- and 17-Year-Olds
- Press Release: FDA Issues Improvement Plan Focused on Modernizing Foodborne Illness Outbreak Responses
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.