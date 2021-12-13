self

In this episode of MoForecast, James Koukios, co-chair of the Securities Litigation, Enforcement, and White Collar Defense and the FCPA + Global Anti-Corruption Practice Groups, speaks with fellow MoFo partners Brandon L. Van Grack, former chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) Unit, and Adam Braverman, former Associate Deputy Attorney General and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California, about key takeaways from recent speeches given by Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General John Carlin and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

Topics discussed include insights on:

DOJ enforcement priorities and resource allocation;

Changes to DOJ policies regarding the spectrum of conduct to be considered in charging decisions and corporate resolutions, the awarding of cooperation credit, and the role of corporate compliance monitors; and

Practical takeaways regarding what companies can expect in terms of white collar and national security enforcement moving forward.

