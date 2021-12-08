Chicago - December 6, 2021 - Cooley's litigation department added to its recent haul of elite, next generation partners with the arrival of Lindsay Jenkins, most recently the chief of the criminal division of the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois. Jenkins will join the firm's recently launched Chicago office as a partner focused on white collar defense, investigations and trial practice. She brings significant expertise and first-chair trial experience that will be immediately compelling to the firm's best-in-class roster of technology and disruptive clients as they navigate a constantly evolving law enforcement and regulatory landscape. In joining Cooley, Jenkins reunites with former US Attorney's Office colleague and now Cooley partner, Matthew Kutcher.

"Lindsay is one of the most prominent and well-respected assistant US attorneys in the country, with an outstanding reputation as a remarkable trial lawyer and strategist," said Mike Attanasio, chair of Cooley's global litigation department. "Her extensive experience, including serving at the highest levels of government and leading and prosecuting some of the most well-known and complex cases in Chicago, will help us continue to take our litigation department to the next level in our newest office and beyond."

"Lindsay's extraordinary credentials paired with the depth and breadth of her government experience add immeasurable value to our growing, seasoned bench of white collar lawyers," said Andrew Goldstein, head of Cooley's white collar defense & investigations practice. "She is the capstone to a year of tremendous high-profile additions to our team, and we are confident that her arrival will greatly benefit our growing client base, particularly as they face an era of heightened law enforcement and regulatory scrutiny."

During her time at the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois, Jenkins supervised the work of nearly 150 line prosecutors in nine criminal prosecution sections, including corporate and securities fraud, national security, cybercrime, public corruption, terrorism, narcotics trafficking, civil rights violations, and violent and organized crime. She is a two-time recipient of the Chicago Crime Commission Criminal Justice Award and has received both the US Department of Justice Civil Rights Division Commendation and the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General Commendation. Jenkins was also recently named to Chicago Lawyer's Top 50 Women in Law list, in addition to being inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers as a fellow.

"Cooley has built an impressive slate of lawyers with recent additions from senior government positions, peer law firms and leading technology companies," said Jenkins. "It's been so exciting to watch the trajectory of Cooley's Chicago office since opening earlier this year, and I'm eager to join the firm's global litigation practice."

Jenkins' extensive litigation experience includes having tried numerous complex criminal cases to verdict in federal court. She also has briefed and argued many cases before the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Prior to her tenure in public service, during which she served in numerous leadership roles, Jenkins clerked for US District Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. of the US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. She is actively involved in the Chicago legal community, including serving as a member of the Federal Bar Association, the Chicago Inn of Court, the Black Women Lawyers' Association of Greater Chicago and The Chicago Network.

Cooley's white collar defense & investigations team counsels clients in high-stakes, bet-the-company matters, and Cooley remains the go-to firm for the world's most dynamic companies as they navigate the ever-increasing complexities of the legal and regulatory landscape. The firm has continued to add next-generation talent with significant white collar and investigatory experience across key markets within the past several years, including four prominent former federal prosecutors and government leaders, in addition to Jenkins.

