Sid Kamaraju, a partner in Pryor Cashman's White Collar Defense + Investigations, discussed the ongoing suit against former Boeing Chief Technical Pilot for the 737 MAX program Mark Forkner. The lawsuit alleges Forkner was involved in a conspiracy that prosecutors argue led to two fatal 737 MAX crashes that resulted in over 300 deaths.

According to the Wall Street Journal, "Prosecutors will have to convince a jury that information Mr. Forkner allegedly withheld from regulators regarding [the flight-control system known as MCAS] was material, meaning it influenced or could have influenced the [Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA)] decision about pilot training, according to attorneys." The article further states:

That would open the door to questions about whether the FAA failed in its own watchdog functions-and whether it is now blaming Mr. Forkner to dodge accountability for itself, said Sidhardha Kamaraju, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan and now a partner at Pryor Cashman. "If you were a defense lawyer here, part of your cross-examination and argument could very likely be why these FAA employees have an incentive to cast the blame back on my guy, because otherwise the natural implication is that they screwed up," said Mr. Kamaraju, who isn't involved in the case.

Access the whole article in the resource link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.