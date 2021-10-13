Carrie Cohen spoke to the Wall Street Journal about Damian Williams, who began working this week as the first Black U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Mr. Williams has built a reputation as a securities-fraud prosecutor and has been involved in high-profile white-collar trials, including trying the case of Sheldon Silver, a former New York Democratic lawmaker convicted of public-corruption crimes. Carrie, a former prosecutor who delivered opening statements during Mr. Silver's first trial, watched Mr. Williams do the same during the politician's second trial after his first conviction was overturned on appeal.

According to Carrie, the second opening required a different tack with the jury because Mr. Silver was older, out of office, and had been publicly excoriated.

"He exudes credibility," Carrie said of Mr. Williams. "Damian walked that line of having the right level of indignation without being excessively overwrought."

Originally published by Wall Street Journal

