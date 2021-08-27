ARTICLE

White Collar Defense & Investigations co-chair Marcus Asner was featured on the premiere episode of Crime Spot meets SHERLOC, a monthly podcast produced by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in conjunction with Crime Spot. The podcast series explores transnational organized crime investigations and draws on the expertise of UNODC and the open-source information collected in its SHERLOC Knowledge Management Portal.

In the episode titled "How to Catch the Bigger Fish," Asner discusses one of the largest and most significant fisheries crime cases in history. Asner examines his role in heading the US investigation and prosecution of a major international bribery, fish poaching and smuggling scheme that resulted in significant prison time for the main culprits and recovery of $7.4 million in forfeiture. The episode examines the ramifications of Asner's work, which resulted in a groundbreaking court of appeals decision on the rights of victims of environmental crime, and the largest Lacey Act restitution award in United States history.

Asner served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where he was the Co-Chief of the Major Crimes and Computer Hacking/Intellectual Property (now known as Complex Frauds) unit for two years and served in the Public Corruption unit.

