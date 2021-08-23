Chuck Duross spoke to the National Law Journal about David Last being named permanent chief of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) Unit at the U.S. Department of Justice.

"I thought he was a natural choice," said Chuck, who ran the FCPA unit from 2010 until 2014. "I think what he brings is stability and sort of a consistency in approach of the enforcement work and the policy approach."

He added: "I think David enjoys, deservedly so, a very good reputation among the defense bar that he's a reasonable guy. He's absolutely tough and doesn't suffer fools, but is fair and happy to be in a dialogue with you. He's not a pushover, but he's not a flamethrower, either."

Read the full article (subscription required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved