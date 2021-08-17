United States:
James Koukios Joins FCPA Compliance Report To Discuss MoFo's Top 10 International Anti-Corruption Developments Newsletter For March 2021.
17 August 2021
Morrison & Foerster LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
James Koukios, who serves as co-head of Morrison &
Foerster's FCPA + Global Anti-Corruption Practice and as
co-chair of the firm's Securities Litigation, Enforcement, and
White Collar Defense Group, joined Tom Fox for an episode of the
FCPA Compliance Report to review leading developments in global
anti-corruption law and enforcement. In the episode, the pair
reviewed MoFo's Top 10 International Anti-Corruption
Developments newsletter for March 2021.
Listen to the full podcast.
Because of the generality of this update, the information
provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should
not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular
situations.
© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Criminal Law from United States
FCPA Summer Review 2021
Miller & Chevalier Chartered
U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)-related public enforcement activity through the second quarter of 2021 continued to be steady and relatively slow, likely due in part to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anti-Corruption & Bribery Comparative Guide
Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP
Anti-Corruption & Bribery Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of United States, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Prosecuting The Corporate Mind
Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP
It is an age-old principle of corporate law: corporations can act only through their agents. Ensley v. City of Nashville, 61 Tenn.
144, 146 (1872)