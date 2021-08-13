Carrie Cohen spoke to the New York Law Journal about President Joe Biden's nominees for three New York U.S. Attorneys offices.

If the U.S. Senate confirms Biden's nomination of Damian Williams, chief of the securities and commodities fraud task force for the Manhattan-based U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York, it would be the first time a Black attorney has held the position.

"He's extremely respected by the assistants in the office, by the defense bar on the outside, by the judges of the Southern District, as well as by the court staff and individuals who work in the criminal justice system in the Southern District," Carrie said, lauding Williams for his skills as a trial lawyer and for being a "great team player."

