With a changing of the guard in Washington and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) has been relatively quiet so far this year. Under President Biden and Attorney General Garland, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced only one new FCPA corporate enforcement action. The new criminal charges DOJ has brought against individuals for their roles in foreign corruption schemes mostly arise out of long-running cases involving state-owned oil companies in Latin America.

More aggressive enforcement of the FCPA—and other federal anti-corruption laws—may not be far away, though. In June 2021, President Biden issued a "Memorandum on Establishing the Fight Against Corruption as a Core United States National Security Interest." And in January 2021, Congress gave the DOJ and the Securities and Exchange Commission new enforcement tools in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021. Meanwhile, other countries around the world—including Brazil, Italy, and the United Kingdom—have been flexing their anti-corruption law enforcement muscles this year.

Originally published 14 July 2021

