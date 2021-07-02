Carrie Cohen spoke to the New York Law Journal about the Southern District of New York beginning to relaxing some of its safety protocols as the court inches toward an eventual return to regular in-person operations.

According to Carrie, the Southern District needs to "weigh safety with constitutional rights."

"The court, as it should be, is proceeding carefully in easing restrictions and is consistent with all the guidance from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]," Carrie said, saying that this week's announcement represented "small steps" in the right direction.

She added: "In the court system, the criminal justice system, there's individual rights at stake, and there's a very large backlog."

