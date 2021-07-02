International Members Alejandra Montenegro Almonte and Matteson Ellis discuss their podcast, ¡(H)Ola Compliance!, the only Spanish and Portuguese language podcast produced in the United States. The co-hosts look back on how the podcast came to be and share their thoughts on where the podcast will go - all against the backdrop of how the compliance profession has evolved in Latin America over the past five years. "We're in the world now of nuanced diligence on third parties, more resources, larger compliance teams, auditing, testing... we thought that this was the perfect time to share with the region, in its languages, our experiences," Ellis said as he described why he and Almonte decided to cohost ¡(H)Ola Compliance! When discussing the podcast's launch during the pandemic, Almonte said, "As we've become disconnected... to give voice to what we were seeing and continuing to see evolve in Latin America on compliance trends, so that compliance officers don't lose that benchmarking opportunity that you often have when you are able to travel, and go to conferences and speak to colleagues."

