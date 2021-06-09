ARTICLE

Deepfake technology has significantly improved over the past few years, allowing for mainstream commercial uses. Deepfake technology is the use of synthetic image, video, or audio. While there are good uses such as protecting the identities of whistleblowers or victims and bad uses such as non-consensual pornography and elder fraud, the advertising industry is already demonstrating how synthetic media has great potential as a tool for advertisers.

Recently Associate Rod Ghaemmaghami co-authored with partner John Villafranco the Law360 article “Deepfake Best Practices Amid Developing Legal Practices.” The article provides an analysis of deepfake use cases, describes legal tools available to protect against harmful uses of the technology, and suggests some best practices for responsible use of deepfake technology.

For this episode of the Ad Law Access podcast, Rod discusses the article and reviews some of the best practices they recommend.

