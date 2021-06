ARTICLE

Top 10 International Anti-Corruption Developments For April 2021 Morrison & Foerster LLP In order to provide an overview for busy in-house counsel and compliance professionals, we summarize below some of the most important international anti-corruption developments from the past month, with links to primary resources.

US Attorney General: Task Force Will Combat COVID-19 Relief Fraud Mayer Brown On May 17, 2021, the US Attorney General announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force ("Task Force").

The Perils Of Pleading The Fifth In The Corporate Fraud Context McGuireWoods LLP "Pleading the Fifth" is one of the most commonly known phrases in the U.S. legal system, and the right against self-incrimination is one of the Constitution's most meaningful protections.

France's National Financial Prosecutor And Anti-Corruption Agency Issue Joint Guidelines On Corporate Settlement Mechanisms Ropes & Gray LLP On June 28, 2019, the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office (Parquet National Financier)("PNF")1 and the French Anti-Corruption Agency (Agence Française Anticorruption)("

Courts Adopt Varying Approaches To Implementing Due Process Protections Act McGuireWoods LLP In a December 2020 article, we highlighted in this blog the amendment of Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 5(f) in the new Due Process Protections Act ("DPPA" or "the Act").