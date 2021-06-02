ARTICLE

Prosecution and enforcement of the Foreign Corruption Practices Act have been a major focus for the US Government in recent years. In March 2019, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that they will start bringing action against foreign corrupt practices, partnering closely with the Department of Justice (DOJ). In this week's episode, Mayer Brown partners Matt Kluchenek and Glen Kopp discuss CFTC's involvement as a new player in foreign corruption investigations and what companies should keep in mind to avoid corruption concerns when dealing with commodities and derivatives trading. At the Crossroads: CFTC and DOJ Enforcement is a video weekly series hosted by Matt and Glen. Each episode, they discuss a topic at the intersection of enforcement by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the US Department of Justice (DOJ). The goal: to help legal and compliance departments protect their organizations in an increasingly rigorous regulatory environment. View our past episodes here

