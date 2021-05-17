ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, we are highlighting the use and application of trauma-informed investigation techniques during internal investigations.

In this episode, Perkins Coie White Collar & Investigations partners Gina LaMonica and Caryn Trombino are joined by Dr. Brenda Ingram, EdD, LCSW, of the University of Southern California, to discuss conducting trauma-informed investigations at higher education institutions and the increasing use of these techniques during internal investigations in corporate settings.

Dr. Ingram, who serves as the Director of Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention and Services at USC Student Health, shares her experience in conducting survivor-centered investigations in cases of sexual and racial trauma and other instances of power-based harm. She also reflects on how corporate employers can deploy trauma-informed investigative techniques and foster a work environment that addresses power imbalances that can lead to employee trauma.

Listen to “Trauma-Informed Investigation Techniques in the Workplace – Episode 28” on Spreaker.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.