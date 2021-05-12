ARTICLE

Abbe Lowell, co-chair of Winston & Strawn ' s White Collar, Regulatory Defense & Investigations Practice, recently shared his experience as a criminal defense attorney at the center of a case that garnered national attention on Inside the War Room podcast with Kroll and BCW Global.

Listen to the full episode here.

