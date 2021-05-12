United States:
Inside The War Room: Defense Attorney Abbe Lowell (Podcast)
12 May 2021
Winston & Strawn LLP
Abbe Lowell, co-chair of Winston & Strawn '
s White Collar, Regulatory Defense &
Investigations Practice, recently shared his
experience as a criminal defense attorney at the center of a case
that garnered national attention on Inside the War
Room podcast with Kroll and BCW Global.
Listen to the full episode here.
