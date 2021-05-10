ARTICLE

Perkins Coie White Collar & Investigations Partner Caryn Trombino talks with Stephen Ravas, Counsel to Inspector General at AmeriCorps Office of Inspector General, about his experience in various roles at several federal Offices of Inspector General—including at the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and now AmeriCorps.



Stephen provides several insights for individuals (and their counsel) who may find themselves involved in an OIG investigation, including what to expect from agents and investigating attorneys, and how various strategies might lead to less favorable outcomes. Stephen also addresses some common misconceptions about OIG investigations and authorities and highlights recent work in the enforcement space that is expected to continue well into the future.

Listen to "An Insider's View on Responding to Federal OIG Investigations – Episode 26" on Spreaker.

Originally published April 21, 2021.

