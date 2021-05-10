ARTICLE

Perkins Coie LLP White Collar & Investigations partners Lee Richards and Margaret Meyers are joined by the Hon. Denny Chin of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to discuss litigating in the federal district and appellate courts. Informed by his 26 years of federal experience, Judge Chin shares some best practices for attorneys appearing in the district and appellate courts, describes his experience sentencing white-collar criminal defendants under the post-Booker guidelines, and reflects on the importance of diversity in the legal profession.

Originally published April 28, 2021.

