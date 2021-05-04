self

K2 Integrity · Digging Deeper Episode 7: Investigating Fraud and Corruption

Fraud and corruption can permeate any industry – and as Darren Matthews saw early in his career as a grocery clerk all the way to K2 Integrity's regional head of EMEA, it can take varying forms. In Episode 7 of Digging Deeper, Chris Morgan Jones and Darren Matthews explore how fraudsters find new avenues to take advantage of a business, and some cases where investigators cracked the code on bad actors.

