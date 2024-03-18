Yesterday, Deputy Attorney General Monaco announced a plan to develop and implement a DOJ whistleblower reward program. According to Monaco, DOJ intends to offer financial rewards to individuals who bring actionable information about corporate misconduct to DOJ. These incentive payments will be offered:
- "Only after all victims have been properly compensated;
- Only to those who submit truthful information not already known to the government;
- Only to those not involved in the criminal activity itself;
- And only in cases where there isn't an existing financial disclosure incentive — including qui tam or another federal whistleblower program."
Monaco describes the purpose of this program as follows: "It will create new incentives for individuals to report misconduct to the Department. And it will drive companies to invest further in their own internal compliance and reporting systems."
