SEC Announces $18 Million Award To Whistleblower

On August 25, 2023, the SEC announced an award of more than $18 million to a whistleblower who first reported misconduct internally and subsequently provided information and assistance that led to a successful SEC enforcement action. (The order granting the award can be accessed here.)

Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower noted that "[w]histleblowers continue to play an essential role in assisting the agency in detecting misconduct and bringing securities law violators to justice."

Since issuing its first whistleblower award in 2012, the SEC has awarded more than $1.6 billion to whistleblowers.

