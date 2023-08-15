SEC Awards Seven Whistleblowers More Than $104 Million

On August 4, 2023, the SEC announced payment of more than $104 million to seven whistleblowers who provided the SEC with information and assistance that led to successful enforcement actions by the SEC and another agency (the order granting the award can be accessed here). The seven whistleblowers were composed of two sets of joint claimants and three single claimants. In addition to providing information that either prompted the opening of or significantly contributed to the SEC's investigation, the whistleblowers also provided relevant documents, sat for interviews, and identified potential witnesses.

Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower, stated that "[t]hese whistleblowers provided information that helped Enforcement staff detect and prosecute wrongdoing in a timely manner." She added that "[t]oday's awards show that specific and credible information plays an integral part in the SEC's enforcement efforts."

This award is the fourth largest in the SEC's whistleblower program's history. Since the inception of the whistleblower program in 2011, the SEC has awarded more than $1.6 billion to whistleblowers.

