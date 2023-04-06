In this podcast, John Surma and Frank Davis (both of whom are members of Ogletree Deakins' Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group) discuss the keys to being successful in terms of managing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) inspection. Frank and John discuss the importance of having a workplace safety plan, training employees on details of the plan, being prepared, and maintaining relationships with safety professionals.They also discuss whistleblower complaints, rapid response investigations (RRI), and considerations for employers submitting RRI responses.

