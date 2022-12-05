SEC Announces $20 Million Award To Whistleblower - November 29, 2022

On November 28, 2022, the SEC announced an award of $20 million to a whistleblower who provided new and critical information that contributed to a successful enforcement action. (The order granting the award can be accessed here.) The SEC noted that in determining the appropriate award amount, it considered that the whistleblower provided significant information and continuing assistance that helped Enforcement Division staff more quickly and efficiently investigate complex issues.

Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC's Office of the Whistleblower noted that "[w]histleblowers can help advance existing investigations in meaningful ways when their information saves the agency time and resources, and when their contributions allow SEC staff to better understand complicated issues."

Since issuing its first whistleblower award in 2012, the SEC has awarded more than $1.3 billion to 283 individuals.

