We invite you to review our newly-posted October 2022 California Employment Law Notes, a comprehensive review of the latest and most significant developments in California employment law. The highlights include:
- Hollywood Producer Is Not Liable For Drowning Death Of Executive Assistant
- Employer May Not Inquire Into Former Employee's Immigration Status
- Workers' Comp Determination Does Not Govern Outcome Of Discrimination Case
- Workplace Violence Restraining Order Reversed Absent Credible Threat Of Violence
- AutoZone May Not Have "Provided" Suitable Seating To Employees
- FEHA Employee Who Was Working Remotely May Sue In County Where She Lived
- Employee Who Left Work To Care For Ill Relative Did Not Quit Her Employment And Was Eligible For Unemployment Benefits
