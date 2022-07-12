We invite you to review our newly-posted July 2022 California Employment Law Notes, a comprehensive review of the latest and most significant developments in California employment law. The highlights include:
- Summary Judgment Was Properly Granted To Employer In Whistleblower Case
- Job Applicants Need Not Be Paid For Time/Expenses Associated With Drug Testing
- Employer May Have Willfully Violated FCRA By Not Providing Employees Proper Background Check Notice
- Foreign Companies That Allegedly Trafficked Cambodians Did Not Have Sufficient Contacts With US
- Extended Statute Of Limitations Does Not Apply To Employer Of Felon
- After Nine Years Of Service In The Air Force Employee Is Entitled To Promotion He Might Have Received With His Employer
- Meal/Rest Break Premium Pay Is A "Wage" For Purposes Of Wage Statements And Timely Pay Requirements
