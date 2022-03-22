We invite you to review our newly-posted March 2022 California Employment Law Notes, a comprehensive review of the latest and most significant developments in California employment law. The highlights include:
- California Relaxes Standard For Proving Whistleblower Claims
- At-Will Employee Can Proceed With Labor Code § 970 Claim
- Doctor Proved Age/Race/Gender Discrimination
- Former Owner of Company Is Enjoined From Soliciting Customers
- OSHA's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Exceeded Its Statutory Authority
- Employer Not Required To Provide Workplace Seating To Grocery Cashiers
- Heightened Standard Of Fairness Required For Approval Of Class Action Settlement
- Court Properly Denied Class Certification For Wage Hour Claims Involving Rounding
