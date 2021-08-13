The SEC issued approximately $6 million in awards to two whistleblowers for assisting SEC staff and furnishing information in connection with separate enforcement proceedings.

The SEC awarded the first whistleblower over $3.5 million for providing SEC staff with information that led to the expansion of an active investigation into a "new geographic region." The whistleblower, a foreign national, also traveled to meet with SEC staff in person, identified a key witness and provided supplemental information enabling the SEC to bring charges.

The SEC awarded the second whistleblower over $2.4 million for notifying the SEC of "previously unknown conduct" that led to the launch of an investigation. Following the commencement of the investigation, the whistleblower engaged with SEC staff in person, supplied relevant documents and identified possible witnesses.

