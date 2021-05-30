ARTICLE

United States: The New BSA Whistleblower Law: What You Need To Know

Today's episode features a discussion of the new whistleblower provisions in the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020. We'll discuss the types of businesses covered, who can be a whistleblower under the Act, the increased incentives now provided, new protections against retaliation, the impact of a whistleblower being involved in the conduct, and practical advice for affected institutions.

Leading the discussion is Peter Hardy, a Partner in Ballard's Philadelphia office who is the Practice Leader and founder of the firm's Anti-Money Laundering Team and advises corporations and individuals regarding allegations of various forms of misconduct, including money laundering, tax fraud, and other financial fraud. Joining Peter are Meredith Dante, also a Partner in the Philadelphia office, who regularly advises clients in a broad variety of employment law matters including whistleblower complaints and retaliation, and Diana Joskowicz, an associate in Ballard's Philadelphia office, who represents clients in a diverse array of complex litigation matters and has provided governance and regulatory advice to clients on the Bank Secrecy Act and how to prevent and address money laundering.

