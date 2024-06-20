Ropes & Gray – in conjunction with leading law firms across Europe – has updated its CSRD Transposition Tracker. View the updated Tracker here.

The Tracker describes Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive developments across the 27 EU member states and 3 EEA EFTA countries. This update includes information and developments as of the end of May, as well as additional commentary from the participating law firms.

So far, eight countries have adopted legislation implementing CSRD (at least in part), eight have proposed legislation and another seven have held consultations.

To read the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.