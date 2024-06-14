On June 6, 2024, the New York Stock Exchange LLC ("NYSE"), a national securities exchange, filed an application (the "Application")1 pursuant to Rule 19b-4 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") proposing amendments to Section 302.00 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the "Manual").2 Section 302.00 of the Manual currently requires closed-end management investment companies ("CEFs") listed for trading on NYSE to hold an annual shareholder meeting during each fiscal year.3 If approved by the SEC, the proposed amendments would exempt CEFs listed on NYSE from the requirement to hold an annual shareholder meeting.

Neither the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), under which CEFs are registered, nor any other federal securities laws applicable to CEFs require CEFs to hold annual shareholder meetings. The laws of Delaware, Maryland and Massachusetts, where a vast majority of CEFs are organized, also do not require CEFs to hold annual shareholder meetings.4 The rules of the national securities exchanges on which listed CEFs trade, such as NYSE and Nasdaq,5 are currently the only authority requiring CEFs to hold annual shareholder meetings.

The 1940 Act does, however, require shareholder approval of various matters.6 Section 10 of the 1940 Act also requires at least 40 percent of the board of directors/trustees of a registered investment company, including CEFs, to be comprised of directors/trustees who are not "interested persons" of the CEF as that term is defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the 1940 Act; and the 1940 Act requires that a majority of a CEF's non-interested directors/trustees approve various matters.7

The Application states that, in light of the "significant statutory protections under the 1940 Act provided to shareholders of CEFs, for which there are no parallel legal protections for the shareholders of public operating companies, [NYSE] believes that it is appropriate to exempt CEFs from the annual shareholder meeting requirements of Section 302.00 [of the Manual]." The Application further provides that all other types of investment companies registered under the 1940 Act and listed on NYSE are exempt from the annual shareholder meeting requirements. According to the Application, NYSE believes the proposed changes are consistent with the protection of investors and the public interest.

Once a notice of the Application is available on the SEC's website and on the Federal Register, it is expected that interested persons will have an opportunity to submit comments on the Application to the SEC. Within 45 days of the date of publication of such notice in the Federal Register, or within such longer period (up to 90 days, as the SEC may designate if it finds such longer period to be appropriate or as to which NYSE consents), the SEC will by order approve or disapprove the proposed rule change or institute proceedings to determine whether the proposed rule change should be disapproved. Section 19(b)(2) of the Exchange Act requires that, after initiating disapproval proceedings, the SEC issue an order approving or disapproving the proposed rule change within 180 days of the publication date of the notice of the proposed rule change. The SEC may extend the period for issuing such order by not more than 60 days if the SEC determines that a longer period is appropriate and publishes the reasons for such determination.

