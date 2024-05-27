ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Exclusive: How Estate Tax Expiration Will Impact Wealth Management

Jay Pelham, President at Kaufman Rossin Wealth, has provided his insights to the South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ), for the article, "Exclusive: How estate tax expiration will impact wealth management".
Jay Pelham, President at Kaufman Rossin Wealth, has provided his insights to the South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ), for the article, "Exclusive: How estate tax expiration will impact wealth management". The article details how the federal estate tax exclusion amount is set to slash by more than half in less than two years.

Article Excerpt:

For more than 30 years, Pelham has worked with high-net worth individuals and families in the South Florida market to address their financial needs. "When I started out in this business it [estate tax exemption amount] was $750,000, and now it's north of $10 million," he said.

Pelham said that the government typically puts tax codes in place through a specific year.

"We're fortunate that we have a whole group of estate planning attorneys and tax professionals that I can consult with for our wealth management clients," Pelham said.

Read the full article on South Florida Business Journal.

