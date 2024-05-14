Managing Risk And Volatility Within A Family Office Structure: 10 Areas To Watch

Managing risk and volatility within a family office structure is a timely and complex topic. During a recent Katten webinar, we assembled a group of industry experts to share insights on three key topics: investment risk, governance and intra-family volatility. What follows are 10 areas we are watching closely.
- Geopolitical risk is typically a non-event in portfolio success over the medium to long term. However, managing emotions in investment decisions is crucial.
- Families should revisit their strategic asset allocation and investment policy statement regularly to reflect changes in their lives and the capital markets.
- Diversification is necessary to manage investment volatility. This includes diversifying investments across geographic markets to mitigate risks associated with local currency volatility in emerging or frontier markets.
- Governance should be robust and flexible, with clear communication and decision-making roles within the family office. The concept of risk should be broadened to include factors such as liquidity, underperformance, and not accomplishing financial objectives.
- Family offices play an indispensable role in navigating conflicts within the family. A common narrative around the family's wealth and values is important, as is the role of philanthropy and reputation management.
- Data and information are vital in making informed decisions, and flexibility is needed in response to changing circumstances.
- Cybersecurity is increasingly important in family offices due to the rise in cyber-attacks, and families should view data as an asset that can be leveraged for strategic decision-making.
- The family office can act as a neutral party in family conflicts, providing a platform for discussions and decision-making.
- Involving the next generations in the governance process and understanding their values can help ensure the longevity of the family office and its structures.
- The narrative around the origin and purpose of the family wealth can help in educating and aligning the family members.
Watch a video of the discussion.
Hosted by Katten Private Wealth Partner Kathryn von Matthiessen, panelists included Tom McGinness, Group Director – Private Client Services, JTC Private Office in London; Shelly Meerovitch, Senior National Director, Global Families, Bernstein Private Wealth Management in New York; and Michael Zeuner, Managing Partner WE Family Offices in New York.
