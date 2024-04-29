ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a Citywealth article on the rise in litigation levels in multiple jurisdictions due to financial and geopolitical uncertainties, Partner Joshua Rubenstein, National Chair of Katten's Private Wealth Department, discussed why the increase in trusts and estates litigation. Josh noted that matriarchs and patriarchs are living longer, increasing uncertainty over inheritances. He also discussed court backlogs making results less predictable. This has led to more litigants settling. Josh further highlighted the increase in lifetime contests and the rise in familial conflict in litigation practices.

Josh will discuss these issues in more depth during Citywealth Forum 2024 on a panel, "Disputes, litigation and the silver lining."As chair of the May 14 forum in London, Josh will also kick off the event with a Chairman Intro and co-present the "Taxation and politics" session on the changing environment and its tax impact.

"Litigate or let live?," *Citywealth, April 10, 2024

Learn more about CitywealthForum.

* Subscription may be required for article access.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.