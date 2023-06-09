United States:
INX Leads Digital Asset Industry On Client Asset Custody
09 June 2023
Foley & Lardner
While the SEC is charging crypto exchanges with defective client
asset custody practices, at least one digital asset platform is
implementing the best practices. We at Foley are proud to have been
asked to advise INX on this initiative.
Foley & Lardner LLP advised The INX Digital Company, Inc.
(INX), an SEC-registered FINRA member broker-dealer offering
registered security tokens and a trading platform for digital
assets, in its proactive self-regulatory measure to segregate
customer funds.
The action reinforces INX's commitment to the highest
standards of customer protection in the rapidly growing world of
digital asset trading. While stringent regulations exist for the
custody of customer assets in traditional markets, the digital
asset landscape lacks standardized practices.
Recognizing the importance of customer protection, INX has taken
proactive steps to address this gap by working with Foley lawyers
specializing in digital assets, customer asset segregation rules
and bankruptcy law. Though INX has been segregating customer assets
for years, the firm has now put in place legal segregation of
customer funds for the trading of digital assets, making them
bankruptcy remote....
