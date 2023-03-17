On the morning of March 10, 2023, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took control of the assets of Silicon Valley Bank. That afternoon, partners from Goodwin's Banking, Bankruptcy, Debt Finance, Public Company Advisory, and Employment practices addressed emerging issues related to the situation, and answered questions about how it may affect companies.

This is a general discussion about rapidly changing issues. Specific situations should be assessed individually.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.