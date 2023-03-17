United States:
Silicon Valley Bank Update (Video)
17 March 2023
Goodwin Procter LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On the morning of March 10, 2023, the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation took control of the assets of Silicon Valley Bank. That
afternoon, partners from Goodwin's Banking, Bankruptcy, Debt Finance, Public Company Advisory, and Employment practices addressed emerging issues
related to the situation, and answered questions about how it may
affect companies.
This is a general discussion about rapidly changing issues.
Specific situations should be assessed individually.
To view the full article please click
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Wealth Management from United States
Wealth Management Update
Proskauer Rose LLP
The March applicable federal rate ("AFR") for use with a sale to a defective grantor trust, self-canceling installment note ("SCIN") or intra-family loan with a note having a duration of 3-9 years...
11 Ways To Protect Your Assets From Creditors In 2022
Bohm, Wildish & Madsen
An individual's main goal in estate planning is to leave as much money to their heirs as possible. And if you're like most people, you would also want estate taxes to be decreased or eliminated.
Wealth Management Update
Proskauer Rose LLP
December 2022 Interest Rates for GRATs, Sales to Defective Grantor Trusts, Intra-Family Loans and Split Interest Charitable Trusts