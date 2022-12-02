ARTICLE

Discussion Topics: A. Asset Tracing Uses B. Preliminary Assessment 1.Considerations 2.Evidence vs Intelligence 3.Criminal and Civil Distinctions C. Investigatory Process 1. Assembling the Right Team 2. Subject and Financial Profile 3. Sources 4. Investigative Techniques D. Overview of Judicial Recovery Tools E. Q&A

