Joshua Rubenstein, national head of the firm's Private Wealth practice, will speak in two sessions during the International Private Client Forum. At 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, he will participate in "War Games: How Will Global Power Be Configured in 2023?" The session will involve an interactive War Game analyzing how global power will be configured over the next 12 months following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At 8:55 a.m. on Friday, November 18, he will participate in the "Wasted as Lawyers: What we Learnt as World Leaders" session, discussing the implications for the private wealth profession of global politics on different jurisdictions, and how to anticipate and adapt in times of change.

