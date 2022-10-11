Asset intensive businesses face a host of challenges to ensuring that they are optimizing the value captured from their assets. These include inadequate data, ad hoc processes, a reactive approach to maintenance and replacement, lack of transparency into decision-making, and a disconnect between strategy and day-to-day actions.

FTI Consulting's Asset Lifecycle Management Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services assist clients in balancing cost, performance, and risk through a data- and process-driven approach to managing their assets. We work with clients to grow their asset management capabilities and enable more informed and consistent decision-making to deliver increased value from asset interventions. By combining asset management experience with analytical and modeling expertise, we empower clients to optimize total cost of ownership and achieve lifecycle value realization from their assets.

Not only does our experienced team know what it takes to build and implement a robust asset management framework, but we also know how to enable that framework to deliver a significant return on investment. Our team's approach addresses all four of the key pillars for business transformation - people, processes, data, and technology - in an integrated manner to ensure a direct connection between the assets and the work.

