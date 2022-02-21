ARTICLE

Guest:

Rob Wellendorf

Rob Wellendorf is a Business Exit Planning Expert and President at Executive Wealth Strategies.

Guest:

Michael Weaver

Mike's practice focuses on providing experienced counsel to businesses and individuals. His areas of expertise include corporate and business law, real estate transactions, federal and state taxation and tax planning, estate, retirement and financial planning, and trust administration and probate.

The process of selling a business can be very complex, impacted by things like who you are selling to, timeframe, and financial position. In this episode our host Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver and her guests Rob Wellendorf, a Business Exit Planning Expert and President at Executive Wealth Strategies, and Mike Weaver, a partner at Vandenack Weaver, discuss the strategies of exiting a business and why it's so important to have a plan. What is the legacy aspect of selling a business, why do some owners hesitate when planning for succession and what kind of options do owners have? Listen in as these experts give you tips to help you through this important process.

Originally published December 28, 2021.

