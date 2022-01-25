ARTICLE

On January 10, 2022, Laird Norton Wealth Management announced that it has merged with Wetherby Asset Management.

Under the terms of the agreement, Laird Norton Wealth Management ("Laird Norton") merged with Wetherby Asset Management ("Wetherby"). Kristen Bauer will serve as CEO of the combined firm and Debra Wetherby will remain as managing partner of Wetherby. The combined entity will retain both the Laird Norton and Wetherby names. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Laird Norton, based in Seattle, Washington is a registered investment advisor and trust company, offering financial planning, investment management, and other services to wealthy individuals. As of the end of 2020, Laird Norton had $4.2 billion in assets under management.

Wetherby, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is an independent advisory firm, providing investment advice and personal wealth planning services to institutions and families. As of the end of 2020, Wetherby had $6.6 billion in assets under management.

