ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On December 16, 2021, Wealth Enhancement Group announced that it will acquire The Gensler Group.

Under the terms of the transaction, Wealth Enhancement Group ("WEG") will acquire The Gensler Group ("Gensler"). Upon closing, Daniel Gensler, founder of Gensler, will serve as WEG's Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor. Chaz Fahrner will serve as a Financial Advisor and Loretta Perry will serve as Operations Director. The transaction was expected to close on December 31, 2021. Further terms of the deal were not disclosed.

WEG, based in Plymouth, Minnesota, provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services for high-net worth individuals and advisory services for employer-sponsored retirement plans.

Gensler, based in Coronado, California, offers financial planning and asset management services including retirement and education planning, income tax and estate planning, risk management, charitable giving, insurance planning and more, to high-net-worth individuals, retirees and pre-retirees, business owners and C-level executives.

To read the press release: please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.