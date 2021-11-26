ARTICLE

David Johnson presented his paper entitled "Fiduciary Litigation Update 2020-2021" to the Texas Bankers Association's Wealth Management & Trust Conference on September 30, 2021. This presentation covered recent statutory changes and case law updates. He discussed extending the rule against perpetuities, de jure versus de facto status as trustee, modifications to trusts, trust construction, temporary injunctions against trustees, trustee authority to sell real estate, trust management of closely held businesses, co-trustee management, exculpatory clauses, acceptance-of-the-benefits doctrine, will reformation, and more.

