Water Agencies Beware Before Proceeding With Forced Municipalization

Despite California's record high levels of precipitation in 2023, water scarcity remains a pressing issue. Governments have turned to using the power of eminent domain to acquire investor-owned utilities in an effort to improve water service and costs for their communities. This complex process, known as municipalization, contains significant legal hurdles for governments because investor-owned utilities are uniquely empowered to challenge such takeovers.

In Nossaman's California Water Views – 2024 Outlook, we explore the legal framework of condemnation actions and spotlight a compelling case concerning a takeover attempt in Southern California.

