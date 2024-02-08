This month we are excited to feature our client Gradiant, a trailblazing company offering advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions, which recently announced a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. The company has successfully raised approximately $300 million in the closing of its Series D financing. This funding round was led by prominent investors BoltRock Holdings and Centaurus Capital, elevating Gradiant's total funding to over $450 million and boosting its valuation to an impressive $1 billion.

The company, renowned for Its rapid top-line growth exceeding 100% year-over-year for four consecutive years, has marked its position as one of the fastest-growing entities in the water industry. This remarkable achievement underscores Gradiant's commitment to innovation and its ability to meet the increasing global demand for water resources in an economical and energy-efficient manner. This new Series D funding aims to establish Gradiant as the preferred water partner for essential industries worldwide as they expand into strategic markets. Additionally, the funding will support the company's growth in Europe and the Middle East, and further fuel research and development programs, ensuring continuous innovation in its field.

Gradiant's unique selling point lies in its end-to-end water treatment and digital solutions that cater to a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. The company's proprietary technologies and integrated digital solutions have been instrumental in reducing water usage, reclaiming valuable resources, and transforming wastewater into freshwater. This ability to provide sustainable solutions has garnered Gradiant a clientele that includes some of the world's largest companies like Micron, TSMC, GSK, Pfizer, SLB, Rio Tinto, AB InBev, and Coca-Cola.

The company's leadership team, praised for their deep understanding of water technologies and the operational needs of Fortune 100 customers, plays a pivotal role in Gradiant's success. The recent investment is seen as a testament to Gradiant's proven track record in rapidly inventing and commercializing water technologies that significantly impact the economic and environmental footprints of industrial customers.

Overall, Gradiant's Series D financing marks a significant phase in its journey, positioning it as a leader in tackling global water challenges and setting a path for sustainable and innovative water management solutions. Congratulations to the entire Gradiant team!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.