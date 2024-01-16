Fairfax County, Virginia, recently released updated recommendations for data center development in the county, including potential changes to the comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance standards for data center development.

The recommendations would require special exceptions for all data centers in the C-3, C-4, and I-2 through I-6 zoning districts. Additionally, the county recommends creating additional guidance and performance standards related to energy demand, water quality, air quality, noise and building design.

Fairfax County anticipates presenting the staff recommendations to the Board of Supervisors in the first quarter of 2024.

For additional details, read the full text of the recommendations.

Learn more about the data center industry capabilities of McGuireWoods LLP and McGuireWoods Consulting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.