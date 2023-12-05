On July 26, Managing Partner Jeff Kray presented to the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies on key issues water providers nationwide should consider regarding the 3M and DuPont proposed settlement agreements, including the indemnity provisions, the scopes of the releases, the timing of payment, and the adequacy of the settlement amounts.
More information
Newsletter article, PFAS Settlements: How Much is Enough?
Our team:
- Jeff Kray, Managing Partner
- Jessica Ferrell, Partner, Chair of Litigation Department
- Isabel Carey, Associate
- Victor Xu, Associate
Settlement materials
- Proposed 3M settlement agreement
- Proposed DuPont settlement agreement
- Marten Law Request for Additional Time to Review Proposed Settlements
Sample of PFAS remediation cost estimates reported nationwide
- Nationwide: $3-6 billion per year
- Orange County, CA: $1 billion over 30 years
- Columbia, SC (population 137,541): $150-200
million capital cost, $20 million annual operation costs
- Pleasanton, CA (population 78,252): $46 million capital cost
- Ames, IA (population 66,424): $36 million capital cost, $1.5 million annual operation costs
- Lakewood, WA (population 63,331): $377 million total cost over 55 years
- Rome, GA (population 37,746): $100 million capital cost
- Stuart, FL (population 17,531): $105 million total costs
- Littleton, MA (population, 10,152): $30 million capital cost, at least $500,000 annual operation costs
- Emmaus, PA (population 11,627): $24-30 million annualized over 20 years
Originally published Jul 25, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.