On July 26, Managing Partner Jeff Kray presented to the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies on key issues water providers nationwide should consider regarding the 3M and DuPont proposed settlement agreements, including the indemnity provisions, the scopes of the releases, the timing of payment, and the adequacy of the settlement amounts.

