On September 11, Managing Partner Jeff Kray presented to the Washington Association of Water and Sewer Districts on key issues water providers nationwide should consider regarding the 3M and DuPont proposed settlement agreements, including the indemnity provisions, the scopes of the releases, the timing of payment, and the adequacy of the settlement amounts.
Originally published Sep 11, 2023
