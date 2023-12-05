On September 11, Managing Partner Jeff Kray presented to the Washington Association of Water and Sewer Districts on key issues water providers nationwide should consider regarding the 3M and DuPont proposed settlement agreements, including the indemnity provisions, the scopes of the releases, the timing of payment, and the adequacy of the settlement amounts.

More information

Slides from presentation

Newsletter articles:

Our team:

Settlement materials

Originally published Sep 11, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.