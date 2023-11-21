President Biden urged action on climate change following the release of the fifth National Climate Assessment. In the Senate, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) withdrew his support for Sen. Bill Cassidy's (R-LA) Foreign Pollution Fee Act. At the state level, Virginia Democrats reclaimed the majority in the legislature and are slated to push back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's (R-VA) plan to remove the Commonwealth from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Finally, China issued its long-anticipated plan to reduce methane emissions.

